Titan's Golden Quarter: Soaring Profits and Expansive Growth

Titan, a renowned jeweller and watchmaker, announced a significant financial uptick for the September quarter of FY26, posting a 59% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,120 crore. This comes in contrast to the Rs 704 crore net profit recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's jewellery business flourished with a 29.3% increase, supported by popular promotions like Tanishq's gold exchange offer. Domestically, brands such as Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya grew 18% to Rs 12,460 crore. CaratLane, a domestic entity, noted a 32% uptick attributed to targeted promotions.

Beyond jewellery, Titan's watch and wearables segment rose by 13.26%, while its eyecare revenue jumped to Rs 220 crore, marking an 8.9% increase. Emerging businesses like fragrances and women's bags saw a marked improvement, driven by e-commerce, contributing to an overall successful quarter for the firm.

