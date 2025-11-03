Delhi Airport's Soaring Transit Traffic: Asian-European Connector
Delhi Airport witnessed a 34% growth in transit passenger traffic between Asia and Europe over the past year. With Air India and IndiGo leading, Delhi is strengthening its position as a key international transit hub. New routes, including a daily Delhi-Tokyo Narita service, will enhance connectivity further.
Delhi Airport has seen a significant increase in transit air passenger traffic with a 34 percent rise between Asia and Europe over the past 12 months, according to operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). This uptick highlights Indira Gandhi International Airport's growing status as a crucial transit point.
The airport handled over 6.7 lakh East-to-West and West-to-East transit passengers from September 2024 to August 2025, showcasing a robust year-on-year growth. DIAL credits airlines such as Air India and IndiGo, which together contributed to a majority of this traffic.
Further boosting its connectivity, Japan Airlines will commence a Delhi-Tokyo Narita service in 2026, making Delhi the only Indian airport connected to both Tokyo's major airports, Haneda and Narita, and is expected to serve 49,000 passengers annually.
