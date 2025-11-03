Delhi Airport's Soaring Transit Traffic: Asian-European Connector

Delhi Airport has seen a significant increase in transit air passenger traffic with a 34 percent rise between Asia and Europe over the past 12 months, according to operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). This uptick highlights Indira Gandhi International Airport's growing status as a crucial transit point.

The airport handled over 6.7 lakh East-to-West and West-to-East transit passengers from September 2024 to August 2025, showcasing a robust year-on-year growth. DIAL credits airlines such as Air India and IndiGo, which together contributed to a majority of this traffic.

Further boosting its connectivity, Japan Airlines will commence a Delhi-Tokyo Narita service in 2026, making Delhi the only Indian airport connected to both Tokyo's major airports, Haneda and Narita, and is expected to serve 49,000 passengers annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)