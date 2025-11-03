Smooth Landing Amidst Turbulence: Air India's Emergency Detour

An Air India flight traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru with 172 people onboard made an emergency detour to Bhopal on Monday night due to a reported technical issue. The aircraft landed safely under emergency conditions at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, according to an official statement.

The flight, identified as AIC 2487 on an A320 Neo aircraft, was rerouted after a warning was detected in the cargo hold, the airport authority confirmed. In adherence to standard safety protocols, a full emergency was declared at 1933 IST. Shortly thereafter, flight crew confirmed the warning had cleared, and all aircraft systems were functioning normally.

The safe arrival at 2000 IST was facilitated by the prompt response of Air Traffic Control, Bhopal Airport Fire Services, and associated airline staff. The landing did not disrupt airport operations, as stated by Airport Director Ramji Awasthi.

