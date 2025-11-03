Left Menu

Smooth Landing Amidst Turbulence: Air India's Emergency Detour

An Air India flight en route from Delhi to Bengaluru was rerouted to Bhopal after detecting a warning in the cargo hold. Following standard safety protocols, an emergency was declared, but the warning was resolved, allowing the flight to land safely with 172 passengers on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:13 IST
Smooth Landing Amidst Turbulence: Air India's Emergency Detour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru with 172 people onboard made an emergency detour to Bhopal on Monday night due to a reported technical issue. The aircraft landed safely under emergency conditions at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, according to an official statement.

The flight, identified as AIC 2487 on an A320 Neo aircraft, was rerouted after a warning was detected in the cargo hold, the airport authority confirmed. In adherence to standard safety protocols, a full emergency was declared at 1933 IST. Shortly thereafter, flight crew confirmed the warning had cleared, and all aircraft systems were functioning normally.

The safe arrival at 2000 IST was facilitated by the prompt response of Air Traffic Control, Bhopal Airport Fire Services, and associated airline staff. The landing did not disrupt airport operations, as stated by Airport Director Ramji Awasthi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025