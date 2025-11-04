Global Inequality Crisis: Call for Action

A report commissioned by the South African Presidency of the G20 highlights critical global inequality, with India's wealthiest 1% expanding their wealth by 62% from 2000 to 2023.

The study, led by Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, cautions that global inequality is at 'emergency' levels, threatening democracy, economic stability, and climate progress.

The report proposes an International Panel on Inequality to monitor trends and guide policy, stressing the G20's crucial role in addressing inequality globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)