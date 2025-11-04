Left Menu

Global Inequality Crisis: Call for Action

A G20-commissioned study led by Joseph Stiglitz reveals alarming global inequality, with the richest 1% accumulating 62% more wealth from 2000 to 2023. The report suggests forming an International Panel on Inequality to address the crisis, emphasizing the G20's pivotal role in reversing inequality trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:27 IST
A report commissioned by the South African Presidency of the G20 highlights critical global inequality, with India's wealthiest 1% expanding their wealth by 62% from 2000 to 2023.

The study, led by Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, cautions that global inequality is at 'emergency' levels, threatening democracy, economic stability, and climate progress.

The report proposes an International Panel on Inequality to monitor trends and guide policy, stressing the G20's crucial role in addressing inequality globally.

