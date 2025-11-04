Shreeji Global FMCG Limited: Transforming the Indian FMCG Landscape with Upcoming IPO
Shreeji Global FMCG Limited plans to launch its Initial Public Offering on November 4, 2025, aiming to raise ₹85 Crore. The company specializes in manufacturing spices, grains, and flour. Proceeds will boost production efficiency and energy sustainability, helping to expand operations and product offerings to meet consumer needs.
Shreeji Global FMCG Limited is set to revolutionize the Indian FMCG sector with its Initial Public Offering slated for November 4, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹85 Crore, offering 68,00,000 equity shares in a price band of ₹120-₹125 per share.
The IPO's funds will be directed towards capital expenditures like plant machinery, cold storage, and even solar power solutions, aligning with the company's sustainability goals. The allocation plan includes various investor categories, with the issue open until November 7.
Managing Director Jitendra Kakkad highlighted the significance of this IPO in the company's growth strategy, pointing to new product innovations and expanded market reach as key objectives. Under the brand 'SHETHJI', the company operates across 22 states and 25 export markets, fortifying its reputation for quality and innovation.