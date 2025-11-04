EU and UN Renew Partnership to Strengthen National Conflict Prevention Efforts

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), and the European Union (EU) have formalized a renewed collaboration under the Joint UNDP–DPPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention. The agreement, announced in late 2025, marks the continuation of a cornerstone initiative dedicated to advancing peace, stability, and inclusive governance in conflict-prone regions.

Under the new three-year contribution, the European Union will provide significant support to the ongoing five-year phase of the Joint Programme (2024–2028). This partnership aims to deepen national strategies for preventing conflict, enhance gender-responsive peacebuilding, and amplify the role of youth and civil society in peace processes.

Strengthening Prevention through National Leadership

Since its establishment in 2004, the Joint Programme has played a pivotal role in bolstering local and national capacities for peace. By deploying Peace and Development Advisors (PDAs) across more than 70 countries, the initiative has empowered governments and communities to address the structural causes of violence and instability through dialogue, mediation, and inclusive governance.

“The partnership demonstrates the power of prevention – and the power of partnership,” said Shoko Noda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Crisis Bureau. “By investing in nationally led solutions to manage tensions and foster dialogue, we can help countries move from reacting to crises to preventing them.”

The EU’s Commitment to Multilateralism and Peacebuilding

The renewed EU contribution underscores Europe’s enduring support for multilateral efforts to maintain peace and prevent violent conflict. According to Peter M. Wagner, Head of the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, “This renewal underscores our commitment to multilateralism and to working together. We count on the UN system and the Peace and Development Advisors to step up their key role in strengthening national capacities for conflict prevention and promoting integrated peace, development, humanitarian, and security approaches.”

Advancing Inclusive and Sustainable Peace

The Joint Programme’s next phase will build upon its established track record, introducing new mechanisms for innovation and knowledge exchange. The EU’s funding will also sustain peer-to-peer learning platforms and pilot initiatives aimed at improving national early warning systems, integrating climate-security considerations, and expanding opportunities for women and young people in decision-making processes.

The partnership also highlights the growing recognition that peacebuilding must be holistic — addressing not only political tensions but also socioeconomic inequalities, environmental stress, and governance deficits. Through strengthened collaboration, the UNDP, DPPA, and EU aim to ensure that conflict prevention becomes an integral part of national development planning.

Building Resilience and Shared Learning

In addition to supporting field-level advisory work, the renewed contribution will help expand the global network of PDAs, especially in countries experiencing transitions from UN peace operations to national governance. It will also fund innovation grants, regional workshops, and digital platforms designed to share best practices in peacebuilding.

By reinforcing the UN’s system-wide capacity for conflict-sensitive programming and analysis, this partnership ensures that prevention remains central to international efforts for peace and development. The Joint Programme’s renewed mandate serves as a reminder that sustainable peace begins with empowered communities, inclusive governance, and strategic partnerships grounded in trust and shared responsibility.