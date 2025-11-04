Novo Nordisk's CEO Faces Crucial Breakthrough Amidst Boardroom Shake-up

Novo Nordisk's newly appointed CEO, Mike Doustdar, will face critical investor scrutiny this week as the pharmaceutical firm undergoes major leadership and strategic shifts. The company, renowned for its obesity drug Wegovy, is locked in a competitive race with U.S. giant Pfizer and is also battling rival Eli Lilly in the lucrative obesity sector.

Following a 50% stock decline this year and after being Europe's most valuable firm just last year, Doustdar's leadership debut coincides with a drastic board assessment. The Novo Nordisk Foundation, its controlling shareholder, has seized board control, expressing concerns over the firm's slowing progress in securing a strong foothold in the U.S. weight-loss market.

Attention will also be on Doustdar's response to a surprise $9 billion bid for Metsera, Pfizer's target in the obesity biotech field, triggering a legal battle. Analysts will be listening for insights on how Doustdar plans to revive growth, particularly with its foundational drugs facing market slowdown and the company's guidance reduced thrice already this year.