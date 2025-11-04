Adani Ports: Robust Profit Surge in Q3 2025

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced a 29% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2025, totaling Rs 3,120 crore.

The company's profits rose from Rs 2,413 crore reported in the December 2024 quarter, as reflected in recent regulatory filings.

The last quarter saw a revenue boost with total income climbing to Rs 10,004.06 crore from Rs 7,372.37 crore a year earlier, while expenses also grew to Rs 6,103.59 crore from Rs 4,433 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)