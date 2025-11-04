Adani Ports: Robust Profit Surge in Q3 2025
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a significant 29% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,120 crore for Q3 2025. This represents an increase from Rs 2,413 crore in the same period last year. Total income and expenses also saw substantial growth compared to the previous year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced a 29% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2025, totaling Rs 3,120 crore.
The company's profits rose from Rs 2,413 crore reported in the December 2024 quarter, as reflected in recent regulatory filings.
The last quarter saw a revenue boost with total income climbing to Rs 10,004.06 crore from Rs 7,372.37 crore a year earlier, while expenses also grew to Rs 6,103.59 crore from Rs 4,433 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Economic Growth: Britain's Path to Overcoming Challenges
Revamping Business Rates: A Step Toward Economic Growth
Amit Shah's Vision for a Revitalized Bihar: From Flood Prevention to Economic Growth
ITC Q2 consolidated net profit up 4.1 pc at Rs 5,187cr, revenue dips marginally
Strengthening Ties: Canada and Japan Explore Economic Growth