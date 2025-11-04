Left Menu

India's Path to a Green Future: Urgent Call for Decarbonisation

Former Finance Minister Jayant Sinha warns of potential future extreme temperatures in New Delhi if India does not take immediate action towards decarbonisation. Highlighting deteriorating air quality and rising temperatures, Sinha emphasizes the need for urgent climate initiatives to align economic growth with sustainability and decarbonising efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:07 IST
India's Path to a Green Future: Urgent Call for Decarbonisation
Former Union Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark warning at the Transition Accelerator event in New Delhi, former Union Finance Minister Jayant Sinha highlighted the potential threat of extreme temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius in the national capital should India not pursue immediate and robust decarbonisation measures.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group and the Confederation of Indian Industry, served as a platform for Sinha to address the deteriorating air quality and climate changes exacerbating New Delhi's environmental challenges.

Sinha emphasized the urgent need for India to cut its significant annual emissions of over 3.5 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases. He argued that sustainable development and economic prosperity must coexist, advocating for clean energy, green infrastructure, and electric mobility to facilitate this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

