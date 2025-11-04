India's Path to a Green Future: Urgent Call for Decarbonisation

In a stark warning at the Transition Accelerator event in New Delhi, former Union Finance Minister Jayant Sinha highlighted the potential threat of extreme temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius in the national capital should India not pursue immediate and robust decarbonisation measures.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group and the Confederation of Indian Industry, served as a platform for Sinha to address the deteriorating air quality and climate changes exacerbating New Delhi's environmental challenges.

Sinha emphasized the urgent need for India to cut its significant annual emissions of over 3.5 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases. He argued that sustainable development and economic prosperity must coexist, advocating for clean energy, green infrastructure, and electric mobility to facilitate this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)