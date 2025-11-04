Left Menu

Steel Sector Strives for Growth Amid Low Prices and Strategic Investments

The steel industry faces challenges due to low market prices, affecting small companies significantly. Despite these hurdles, there is increased consumption and capacity expansion. The government is taking measures, including imposing safeguard duties, to support domestic producers and promote specialty and green steel for strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:19 IST
Steel Sector Strives for Growth Amid Low Prices and Strategic Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The steel industry is currently grappling with low prices, a problem exacerbated by surplus production and imports impacting domestic companies. Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik highlighted these challenges at the 'STEEL SUMMiT 2025', noting the difficulties small players face and the subsequent halt in production for many.

To bolster the domestic industry, the government has imposed safeguard duties on imported steel and is encouraging investments in specialty and green steel. There is a concerted effort to foster self-reliance, with increased domestic consumption and efforts to boost the use of domestic coking coal in production.

Industry leaders underline the sector's critical role in India's development, with plans to significantly increase capacity by 2047. Strategic investments, focus on sustainability, and ensuring quality are key to achieving a competitive and robust steel ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025