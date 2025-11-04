Putin's Push for Rare Earths: Strategic Moves in Global Trade

In a significant move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian cabinet to create a roadmap, due by December 1, for the extraction of rare earth minerals.

These minerals hold critical strategic value in today's global trade, being essential components in smartphones, electric vehicles, and weapons systems. Additionally, Putin underscored the need to boost transport links at Russia's borders with China and North Korea.

The roadmap comes amid ongoing tensions, with U.S.-China tariffs affecting rare earth exports and U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreements creating a complex geopolitical landscape. Developing multimodal transport and logistics centers at these borders is another key directive from Putin, marking a strategic alignment with east Asian neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)