Tragic Collision on NH12: Two Dead and Five Injured in West Bengal

Two individuals lost their lives and five others were injured after a car hit an e-rickshaw on Tuesday in Shantipur, located in West Bengal's Nadia district, according to a police officer's statement.

The accident occurred on National Highway 12 when the speeding car collided with the e-rickshaw, commonly known as a 'toto', leaving seven people injured. Emergency services promptly transported the injured to Shantipur Hospital for immediate treatment.

Two critically injured passengers were later declared dead at Ranaghat's Anulia Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Toton Sheikh, the e-rickshaw driver, and Sabina Ansari, a passenger. Authorities are investigating whether reckless driving or excessive speed was the cause of the tragic crash, which resulted in significant traffic disruption for over an hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)