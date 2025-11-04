Alembic Pharmaceuticals Reports 21% Profit Surge in Q2 2025

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced a commendable 21% increase in their consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 185 crore in the second quarter of 2025.

This rise is up from Rs 153 crore during the same period last year, showcasing robust business growth.

The company saw its operational revenue grow to Rs 1,910 crore, with the US formulations segment demonstrating significant sales growth. Shares of Alembic Pharma rose by 3.87%, closing at Rs 960.10 on the BSE.

