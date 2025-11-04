Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Reports 21% Profit Surge in Q2 2025

Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a significant 21% year-on-year rise in their consolidated net profit to Rs 185 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025, compared to Rs 153 crore in the previous year. Their revenue from operations also grew to Rs 1,910 crore, with notable growth in their US formulations business.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced a commendable 21% increase in their consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 185 crore in the second quarter of 2025.

This rise is up from Rs 153 crore during the same period last year, showcasing robust business growth.

The company saw its operational revenue grow to Rs 1,910 crore, with the US formulations segment demonstrating significant sales growth. Shares of Alembic Pharma rose by 3.87%, closing at Rs 960.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

