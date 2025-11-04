Left Menu

EU and India Strengthen Ties for Green Energy Transition

The European Union and India are collaborating to boost clean energy and industrial decarbonization, launching the Industrial Transition Accelerator in India. This initiative, backed by EU expertise, supports India's agenda for sustainable growth. With both countries aligning on climate goals, a potential summit may enhance cooperation.

Bartosz Przywara, Counsellor for Energy, Climate Action and Environment, European Union delegation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union (EU) and India are intensifying their collaboration in the realms of clean energy, climate change, and industrial decarbonization. Central to this effort is the launch of the Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) in India, ahead of COP30, which aims to equip industries with green technologies to reduce emissions.

According to Bartosz Przywara, Counsellor for Energy, Climate Action, and Environment with the EU delegation to India, the ITA is specifically designed to assist hard-to-abate industrial sectors. The goal is to facilitate technology adoption and secure financing for decarbonization initiatives. This project marks a significant phase in EU-India cooperation, aligning with India's sustainability agenda.

A pivotal aspect of this partnership is demonstrating that economic growth can coincide with reduced emissions. Przywara cited the EU's success in economic expansion by 68% and emission cuts by 38% from 1990 to 2023, showing a viable path for India's green transition. The EU's extensive experience with carbon markets offers a model for this collaboration, reflecting positive discussions and future aspirations for deeper ties.

