BJP MP Criticizes Road Conditions Amidst Tragic Accident in Chevella
BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy criticized previous BRS government neglect for road maintenance after a tragic road accident killed 19 in Chevella. He blamed fast vehicles for rising accidents, questioned delayed land acquisitions, and advocated for the roads' conversion to national highway status, citing potential improvement and increased safety.
- Country:
- India
In a recent press briefing, BJP Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwar Reddy expressed serious concerns over road safety after a devastating accident at Chevella claimed 19 lives. Blaming poor handling by the previous BRS government, he highlighted that better roads might increase accident frequency as vehicles tend to move faster.
Reddy pointed out the delay in land acquisition by the BRS government as a primary issue. While the Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway has received national highway status since 2016, slow progress marred by bureaucratic delays has left crucial stretches uncompleted, posing risks to public safety.
Addressing environmental concerns, Reddy assured that roadworks would accommodate translocating banyan trees to mitigate environmental impact. He revealed that infrastructure development had commenced following National Green Tribunal clearance, setting hope for a future with safer road conditions.
