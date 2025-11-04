Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh

A catastrophic train collision near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh claimed five lives and left 14 others injured on Tuesday. The passenger train collided with a goods train it was following, leading to significant casualties and damage.

Emergency services were swiftly mobilized to address the crisis. Injured passengers were rushed to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur. Authorities confirmed that one passenger's condition remains critical.

The railways have announced compensations for the victims' families and promised a thorough investigation into the collision led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Rescue operations and governmental assistance continue as officials prioritize passenger support.

(With inputs from agencies.)