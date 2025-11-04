Royal Enfield Saddles Up for an Electric Future

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield, part of the Eicher Motors Group, is poised to launch its electric bikes under the Flying Flea brand globally from next year, according to senior company officials.

At the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA, the firm unveiled its second electric model, the Flying Flea S6. Royal Enfield's Managing Director and CEO, B Govindarajan, emphasized that the company's current focus is on market entry by 2026, starting with the Flying Flea C6, followed by the S6 model.

Govindarajan stated that after launching in Europe, the bikes would be introduced in India shortly thereafter. The GST rate reduction in India has already boosted sales, and the company reports selling approximately 280,000 vehicles during the festive period. Moving forward, Royal Enfield expects continued growth in the market, citing enhanced dynamism following GST 2.0 implementation.

