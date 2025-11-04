Tragic Train Collision in Chhattisgarh Highlights Railway Safety Concerns

In Chhattisgarh, India, tragedy struck as a passenger train collided with a goods train, resulting in at least eight deaths and several injuries. The accident occurred when the moving passenger train crashed into the stationary goods train, severely damaging its front carriages.

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao confirmed the collision and emphasized the ongoing rescue efforts as officials work to extract survivors from the wreckage. TV footage depicted the devastation, showing the passenger train's mangled carriages atop the goods train.

While India invests in modernizing its extensive railway network, which is the fourth-largest globally, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety challenges that remain. The railway authorities have promised a detailed investigation to understand the cause and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)