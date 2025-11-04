Global Currency Tides: Dollar Soars Amid Fed Uncertainty
The U.S. dollar reached a four-month high against the euro as Federal Reserve divisions cast doubt on future rate cuts. Investors sought safety in the dollar amid a risk-off sentiment, impacting global markets such as the euro, the yen, and cryptocurrencies. Sterling also fell after UK finance minister's budget remarks.
The U.S. dollar reached new heights against the euro on Tuesday, benefiting from investor uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates. Divisions within the Fed have cast doubt on another rate cut this year, prompting a risk-off approach among investors favoring the relative safety of the U.S. currency.
In the United Kingdom, Chancellor Rachel Reeves' warning about tough budget decisions contributed to a weakened sterling. As investors focused on her comments about tackling inflation, the pound slid against the dollar amid speculation regarding potential moves by the Bank of England.
Meanwhile, market reactions extended globally, influencing other currencies like Japan's yen and Bitcoin, which hit multi-month lows. Economic strategists note the ongoing volatility, highlighting the dollar's persistent strength as a haven despite competing market dynamics.
