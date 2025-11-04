Hero MotoCorp Unveils Futuristic Mobility Range 'Novus' at EICMA 2025

At the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025, Indian automaker Hero MotoCorp launched its new mobility range, 'Novus', part of the VIDA brand.

The lineup includes a micro electric four-wheeler, NEX 3, and groundbreaking micro mobility devices like NEX 1 and NEX 2. These innovations emphasize intelligent, sustainable mobility solutions, underscoring Hero's commitment to reshaping future transportation.

In a strategic move, Hero has collaborated with Zero Motorcycles USA to develop the VIDA Project VxZ, its first global electric motorcycle. The company also introduced the VIDA DIRT.E Series, including new off-road electric motorcycles designed for diverse riders.

