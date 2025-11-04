Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Unveils Futuristic Mobility Range 'Novus' at EICMA 2025

Hero MotoCorp launched its 'Novus' range at EICMA 2025, featuring innovative electric vehicles like NEX 3, a micro four-wheeler, and new sustainable mobility solutions. The 'Novus' line aims to redefine intelligent transportation with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability, highlighting a partnership with Zero Motorcycles USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

At the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025, Indian automaker Hero MotoCorp launched its new mobility range, 'Novus', part of the VIDA brand.

The lineup includes a micro electric four-wheeler, NEX 3, and groundbreaking micro mobility devices like NEX 1 and NEX 2. These innovations emphasize intelligent, sustainable mobility solutions, underscoring Hero's commitment to reshaping future transportation.

In a strategic move, Hero has collaborated with Zero Motorcycles USA to develop the VIDA Project VxZ, its first global electric motorcycle. The company also introduced the VIDA DIRT.E Series, including new off-road electric motorcycles designed for diverse riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

