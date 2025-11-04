Left Menu

Easterly Winds Cause Flight Diversions at Delhi Airport

Eight flights were diverted at Delhi airport due to easterly winds, causing congestion and impacting operations briefly. Flights from IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express were rerouted to Jaipur before normal conditions resumed. The airport handles 1,300 flights daily, highlighting the significant impact of weather changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday evening, eight flights were redirected from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport following changes in wind direction, officials reported. The flights, operated by IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express, were rerouted to Jaipur due to the adverse easterly winds, but normal operations resumed shortly thereafter.

The diversions occurred between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM, causing temporary congestion and affecting the bustling air traffic at one of the world's busiest airports. This disruption inconvenienced travelers with extended wait times on the tarmac and onboard flights, as acknowledged by IndiGo in a post on social media platform X.

Delhi airport, which handles approximately 1,300 flight movements daily, faced a significant yet short-lived challenge, underscoring the impact of weather conditions on air travel logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

