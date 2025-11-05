Left Menu

Security Threat Halts Flights at Reagan National Airport

Flights were halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport due to a bomb threat involving a United Airlines aircraft. The plane was moved to a secure area, and passengers were evacuated. The incident caused significant delays amid an ongoing federal shutdown affecting air traffic operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:10 IST
Security Threat Halts Flights at Reagan National Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Flights at Ronald Reagan National Airport came to a halt on Tuesday following a reported bomb threat, according to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). Authorities responded swiftly, moving the involved aircraft to a secure area of the airfield.

Passengers from the United Airlines aircraft were evacuated and transported to the terminal as a precaution, with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority overseeing the operation. The incident is under investigation, with the FBI taking the lead.

As officials investigate, delays rippled across the nation's airports, exacerbated by the ongoing federal shutdown affecting unpaid air traffic controllers. Departure delays at the airport averaged 51 minutes, sometimes extending to over two hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Pushes Draft for UN Stabilisation Force in Gaza

US Pushes Draft for UN Stabilisation Force in Gaza

 Global
2
Canada's Bold Budget: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amidst Economic Shifts

Canada's Bold Budget: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amidst Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

 Global
4
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

 Zimbabwe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025