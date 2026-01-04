Unprecedented Air Traffic Chaos: Greece's Sudden Radio Frequency Collapse

Flights across Greece were unexpectedly grounded Sunday following a sudden collapse in radio frequencies, throwing air traffic operations into disarray. The incident left thousands of travelers stranded and virtually brought airport activities to a halt.

The disruption struck early in the day, quickly escalating and interrupting travel plans during a peak weekend. While some flights managed to traverse Greek and regional airspace, airport functions faced strict limitations, according to Greece's civil aviation authority.

By Sunday afternoon, pilots turned to backup frequencies to reestablish communication with ground controllers, partially reviving services. The cause of the outage remains unknown, with air traffic experts describing the event as 'unprecedented' and calling for improvements to antiquated communication systems.