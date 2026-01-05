Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

Flights across Greece were thrown into chaos on Sunday when a massive interference in radio frequencies disrupted air traffic communications, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and airports effectively paralyzed. The issues began at 8:59 a.m. local time, as aviation radio frequencies experienced significant interference, forcing a precautionary closure of Greek airspace.

Officials described the scale of the incident as unprecedented, causing substantial delays during a peak holiday weekend. While the exact cause of the 'noise' remains unclear, the disruption halted flights nationwide for hours, with authorities only managing to coordinate flyovers.

Panagiotis Psarros, chair of the Association of Greek Air Traffic Controllers, noted the incident's severity and emphasized the vulnerability of Greece's outdated air traffic control systems. By Sunday afternoon, revised communications on backup frequencies allowed the resumption of about 45 flights per hour, though the need for system upgrades remains evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)