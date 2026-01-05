Left Menu

Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

Flights in Greece were grounded due to a massive interference in radio frequencies affecting air traffic communications. This unprecedented incident led to communication breakdowns, stranding travelers. Authorities managed to restore limited services by switching to backup frequencies, highlighting the outdated nature of Greece’s air traffic systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 00:08 IST
Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flights across Greece were thrown into chaos on Sunday when a massive interference in radio frequencies disrupted air traffic communications, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and airports effectively paralyzed. The issues began at 8:59 a.m. local time, as aviation radio frequencies experienced significant interference, forcing a precautionary closure of Greek airspace.

Officials described the scale of the incident as unprecedented, causing substantial delays during a peak holiday weekend. While the exact cause of the 'noise' remains unclear, the disruption halted flights nationwide for hours, with authorities only managing to coordinate flyovers.

Panagiotis Psarros, chair of the Association of Greek Air Traffic Controllers, noted the incident's severity and emphasized the vulnerability of Greece's outdated air traffic control systems. By Sunday afternoon, revised communications on backup frequencies allowed the resumption of about 45 flights per hour, though the need for system upgrades remains evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Call for Flexibility Stirs GOP Abortion Debate

Trump's Call for Flexibility Stirs GOP Abortion Debate

 United States
2
US Backs Security Pledges for Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions

US Backs Security Pledges for Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions

 Global
3
Renewed Venezuelan Oil Exports to U.S. on Horizon Amid Maduro Capture

Renewed Venezuelan Oil Exports to U.S. on Horizon Amid Maduro Capture

 Global
4
Historic Steps: Israel's Landmark Recognition of Somaliland Sparks Controversy

Historic Steps: Israel's Landmark Recognition of Somaliland Sparks Controver...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026