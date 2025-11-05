Left Menu

Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections

The Trump administration extended the deadline for Pennsylvania's SEPTA to inspect aging Silverliner IV railcars, addressing fire risks after five incidents. The federal government collaborates with state and local officials to avoid service disruption while the transit agency struggles with financial constraints and looming infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:21 IST
The Trump administration, underlining its commitment to safety, has announced an extension for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to conduct essential inspections on its fleet of aging railcars prone to fire risks.

Following an emergency order by the Federal Railroad Administration and recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board, officials have granted SEPTA until mid-November to ensure its Silverliner IV railcars, which have seen several fires, comply with safety protocols.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the collaboration between federal and state bodies, including a recent meeting with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. This partnership aims to balance safety with maintaining critical transit services in and around Philadelphia without causing significant commuter disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

