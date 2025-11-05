Left Menu

Drone Sighting Brings Brussels Airport to a Halt

Brussels Airport has been closed following reports of a drone sighting. Flights have been suspended, with no current arrivals or departures, and there is no estimate on when the airport will reopen.

Brussels Airport has come to a standstill following a reported drone sighting. According to Belgium's air traffic control service and an airport spokeswoman, operations have been suspended.

The spokeswoman confirmed that no flights are currently landing or departing. The situation remains ongoing, and there is presently no estimate for how long the shutdown will last.

This incident underscores the growing challenges airports face with drone-related disruptions, adding to the need for strict regulations and preventive measures.

