Impending Airspace Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown May Force National Airspace Closure
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns a prolonged government shutdown could lead to partial national airspace closures. The political standoff has resulted in unpaid air traffic controllers and TSA staff, causing significant flight delays. Airline shares dip amid concerns of potential operational disruptions due to staffing shortages.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned on Tuesday that extending the federal government shutdown for another week might compel a partial closure of the national airspace. This warning comes as a result of ongoing travel turmoil and a subsequent selloff in airline shares.
The shutdown, now in its 35th day, has left air traffic controllers and airport security screeners working without pay, exacerbating existing staffing shortages. Consequently, passengers face widespread flight delays and increased wait times at security checks, with over 3.2 million travelers affected thus far.
The prolonged shutdown has sparked dire warnings from the Trump administration about potential nationwide airspace restrictions and operational disruptions. Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over government funding negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
