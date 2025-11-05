Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Factory Reform: Boosting Industry and Employment

The Uttar Pradesh Factories (Amendment) Act introduces changes to facilitate industrial growth, including extending maximum daily working hours to 12. It allows women to work night shifts with consent and increases the overtime limit. These measures aim to enhance the state's industrial competitiveness and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Factory Reform: Boosting Industry and Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Factories (Amendment) Act has been enacted following President Droupadi Murmu's assent. The legislation is designed to accelerate industrial growth, expand production capacity, and boost employment in the state, according to government officials.

A key provision empowers the state government to extend factory working hours to a maximum of 12 hours a day, with the condition that the total weekly hours do not surpass 48. Additionally, workers can undertake up to six continuous hours of work without a break, but this requires written consent.

The act also includes pivotal changes such as raising the quarterly overtime work limit from 75 hours to 144 hours and allowing women to work night shifts, provided they agree in writing and safety conditions are met. Principal Secretary Atul Srivastava noted that these amendments are poised to make Uttar Pradesh more competitive in industrial development, aiding its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Showcases India’s Leadership and Vision at London Convention

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Showcases India’s Leadership and Vision at London Co...

 United Kingdom
2
Tragic Collision: Passengers Run Over by Incoming Train at Chunar Station

Tragic Collision: Passengers Run Over by Incoming Train at Chunar Station

 India
3
Trump's Positive Meeting Sparks Hope for Swiss Trade

Trump's Positive Meeting Sparks Hope for Swiss Trade

 Global
4
North Korea's Potential Nuclear Test and Spy Satellite Plans

North Korea's Potential Nuclear Test and Spy Satellite Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025