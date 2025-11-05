Uttar Pradesh's Factory Reform: Boosting Industry and Employment

The Uttar Pradesh Factories (Amendment) Act has been enacted following President Droupadi Murmu's assent. The legislation is designed to accelerate industrial growth, expand production capacity, and boost employment in the state, according to government officials.

A key provision empowers the state government to extend factory working hours to a maximum of 12 hours a day, with the condition that the total weekly hours do not surpass 48. Additionally, workers can undertake up to six continuous hours of work without a break, but this requires written consent.

The act also includes pivotal changes such as raising the quarterly overtime work limit from 75 hours to 144 hours and allowing women to work night shifts, provided they agree in writing and safety conditions are met. Principal Secretary Atul Srivastava noted that these amendments are poised to make Uttar Pradesh more competitive in industrial development, aiding its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

