Brookfield India Expands with Bengaluru Office Campus Acquisition
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plans to acquire a 7.7 million sq ft office campus in Bengaluru for Rs 13,125 crore. The acquisition will expand BIRET's portfolio by over 30% and marks its entry into Bengaluru's office market. The Trust's NOI increased by 13% in Q2 FY26.
- Country:
- India
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) is set to acquire a sprawling office campus spanning 7.7 million square feet in Bengaluru, a strategic move that will significantly enhance its real estate portfolio. The deal, worth Rs 13,125 crore, was officially disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The acquisition aligns with BIRET's ongoing growth strategy, as highlighted by a 13% year-on-year increase in Net Operating Income (NOI) for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 509.4 crore. This acquisition is expected to boost the Trust's consolidated gross asset value by 35% and its operating area by 31%.
Brookfield India REIT manages a total leasable area of 29.1 million square feet and continues to see strong leasing momentum across its properties. The entry into Bengaluru's competitive office market is considered a substantial milestone that positions the Trust as a pan-India platform, reinforcing its potential to deliver significant value to its unitholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Real Estate: India's Top Cities Experience Housing Price Surge
Novo Nordisk and Pfizer Revise Bids in Metsera Acquisition Tug-of-War
Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects
Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens
SBI Eyes Foreign Bank Collaborations for Acquisition Finance Boost