Left Menu

Tragedy at Tracks: Four Run Over by Train in Chunar

Four passengers were killed by an approaching train at Chunar Railway Station as they alighted from the wrong side. Despite a footover bridge, they crossed the tracks and were struck by the Netaji Express. The victims had traveled for Kartik Purnima Snan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:53 IST
Tragedy at Tracks: Four Run Over by Train in Chunar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, four passengers were fatally struck by a train at Chunar Railway Station as they alighted on the wrong side of the track.

The accident occurred around 9:30 AM, as travelers disembarking from the Chopan Express were hit by the incoming Netaji Express, according to Amit Singh, the Public Relations Officer of the NCR Prayagraj Division.

Despite the presence of a footover bridge, the passengers chose to cross the tracks, resulting in the fatal accident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences and ordered rapid relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Local Body Elections United

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Local Body Elections United

 India
2
RJD leaders shameless, indulge in corruption, now seeking your support during Bihar polls, claims Rajnath Singh at Jamui rally.

RJD leaders shameless, indulge in corruption, now seeking your support durin...

 India
3
Democrats Surge Ahead: A Political Shift in U.S. Election Battlegrounds

Democrats Surge Ahead: A Political Shift in U.S. Election Battlegrounds

 United States
4
China's Bold Push for AI Chip Dominance

China's Bold Push for AI Chip Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025