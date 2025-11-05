Tragedy at Tracks: Four Run Over by Train in Chunar

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, four passengers were fatally struck by a train at Chunar Railway Station as they alighted on the wrong side of the track.

The accident occurred around 9:30 AM, as travelers disembarking from the Chopan Express were hit by the incoming Netaji Express, according to Amit Singh, the Public Relations Officer of the NCR Prayagraj Division.

Despite the presence of a footover bridge, the passengers chose to cross the tracks, resulting in the fatal accident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences and ordered rapid relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)