Tragedy at Tracks: Four Run Over by Train in Chunar
Four passengers were killed by an approaching train at Chunar Railway Station as they alighted from the wrong side. Despite a footover bridge, they crossed the tracks and were struck by the Netaji Express. The victims had traveled for Kartik Purnima Snan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:53 IST
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, four passengers were fatally struck by a train at Chunar Railway Station as they alighted on the wrong side of the track.
The accident occurred around 9:30 AM, as travelers disembarking from the Chopan Express were hit by the incoming Netaji Express, according to Amit Singh, the Public Relations Officer of the NCR Prayagraj Division.
Despite the presence of a footover bridge, the passengers chose to cross the tracks, resulting in the fatal accident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences and ordered rapid relief operations.
