Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Forecast Cut Amidst Obesity Drug Market Struggles

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, cut its full-year profit and sales expectations due to slowing growth in its blockbuster obesity drug market. CEO Mike Doustdar attributes this to lower growth projections for key treatments amid competition and market challenges. The company faces investor scrutiny following a significant stock drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:28 IST
Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Forecast Cut Amidst Obesity Drug Market Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has revised its full-year profit and sales forecast, a move that introduces a fresh challenge for the new CEO in the competitive obesity drug market. This adjustment comes as the Danish drugmaker battles declining share prices and decelerating sales growth, resulting in leadership changes.

The company's rapid sales growth from its obesity drug, Wegovy, positioned Novo as Europe's top-valued firm last year. However, this year has seen a slowdown in sales expansion. The latest projections indicate operating profit growth between 4% and 7% by 2025, lowering the previous forecast.

CEO Mike Doustdar credits the forecast reduction to tempered growth expectations for Novo's GLP-1 treatments. Facing the pressure from competitors like U.S.-based Eli Lilly, Doustdar delivers his first quarterly report amid growing investor scrutiny as compounding issues continue to challenge the company.

TRENDING

1
SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners

SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners

 India
2
European Stocks Hit Two-Week Low Amid Tech Selloff and Earnings Woes

European Stocks Hit Two-Week Low Amid Tech Selloff and Earnings Woes

 Global
3
Qatari Diar's Massive Mediterranean Development Deal

Qatari Diar's Massive Mediterranean Development Deal

 Global
4
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: A Season of Unprecedented Drama and Thrills

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: A Season of Unprecedented Drama and Thrills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025