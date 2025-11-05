China–Africa Dialogue Focuses on Revitalizing the Global South

The National School of Government (NSG), in partnership with the Global South Dialogue Initiative, is hosting a landmark round table on China–Africa relations in Kempton Park today, bringing together high-level policymakers, scholars, diplomats, and development experts.

The event, held under the auspices of the Department of Public Service and Administration, seeks to deepen strategic cooperation between China and African nations, explore new avenues for economic collaboration, and reinforce South–South solidarity in the pursuit of sustainable development.

Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, who co-convenes the Global South Dialogue, is leading the discussions, which centre on strengthening the foundations of China–Africa partnership in an era defined by shifting global power dynamics.

Theme: Working Together for the Revitalization of the Global South

Under the theme “Working Together for the Revitalization of the Global South: Co-creating the Path to G20 Sustainable Development,” the round table aims to chart a roadmap for inclusive growth, technological advancement, and cultural exchange between China and African nations.

The event forms part of a series of strategic dialogues being hosted across the continent as part of the Global South Dialogue Initiative (GSDI) — a platform that promotes South–South cooperation and amplifies the voice of developing countries in global governance institutions such as the United Nations, G20, and BRICS+.

“We are excited to co-host this session, which brings together diverse perspectives and expertise to shape the narrative on China–South Africa relations,” said NSG Principal Phindile Mkwanazi. “The round table discussion is a crucial step towards fostering greater understanding, cooperation, and mutual benefit between China and South Africa.”

A Platform for Shared Growth and Mutual Benefit

The China–Africa relationship has long been framed around the principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and win–win cooperation. This dialogue, co-hosted by the NSG and the Global South partners, aims to transform these principles into actionable outcomes aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister Buthelezi highlighted that South Africa, as a key actor within the BRICS framework and current G20 Presidency, plays a strategic role in shaping discourse around inclusive economic development and multilateral reform.

“This round table provides an opportunity to reflect on how the Global South can collectively shape its development trajectory—through innovation, dialogue, and partnership,” Buthelezi said. “We must continue building frameworks that ensure equality and mutual respect between developing nations.”

Key Discussion Areas

The round table focuses on three interconnected themes that reflect the evolving scope of China–Africa relations:

Shared Capacity – Cooperation in Agriculture, Science, and Technology Delegates are exploring how joint investment in innovation, agricultural modernization, and industrial technology can drive sustainable growth. China’s experience in agricultural reform, digital infrastructure, and renewable energy is being examined as a model adaptable to African contexts. Shared Vision – Strengthening Multilateral Governance and UN Reform Participants are debating how the Global South can present a united front in international institutions, advocating for UN Security Council reform, fairer global financial systems, and equitable trade policies that empower developing economies. Shared Future – The Role of Young Media Professionals in China–Africa Cooperation The session emphasizes the importance of youth participation and media collaboration in shaping public perceptions of China–Africa relations. The dialogue encourages cross-cultural exchanges, journalism training, and the creation of platforms for young communicators to tell authentic development stories.

Strengthening the Global South Dialogue Initiative

The Global South Dialogue Initiative is a flagship programme designed to deepen cooperation among developing nations by facilitating policy dialogue, capacity building, and research collaboration. It serves as a bridge between Africa, Asia, and Latin America—regions that collectively represent the majority of the world’s population and a growing share of global GDP.

Through the NSG’s leadership, South Africa has positioned itself as a convener of thought leadership and knowledge exchange for countries seeking to redefine global governance from a Southern perspective.

“This dialogue demonstrates South Africa’s commitment to championing a fair, balanced, and inclusive global order,” said Mkwanazi. “By fostering partnerships with countries like China, we are opening doors to knowledge transfer, trade expansion, and shared prosperity.”

China–Africa Partnership: A Growing Force in Global Development

Over the past two decades, China–Africa relations have evolved from aid-based interactions into comprehensive strategic partnerships encompassing trade, infrastructure, education, and technology.

According to the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), trade between China and Africa surpassed US$280 billion in 2024, making China Africa’s largest bilateral trading partner for 15 consecutive years. Chinese investments now span sectors including renewable energy, transport infrastructure, telecommunications, and digital innovation.

The round table builds on this momentum by emphasising sustainable cooperation—ensuring that future projects are environmentally sound, socially inclusive, and mutually beneficial.

Towards a Unified Global South Voice

Speakers at the event have underscored the need for the Global South to present a coordinated voice in multilateral forums. The dialogue calls for reform of global institutions to make them more representative and responsive to the realities of developing nations.

“If the Global South speaks with one voice on issues like climate finance, trade justice, and technology transfer, we can reshape the international agenda for generations to come,” Minister Buthelezi said.

China’s collaboration with Africa, particularly under initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing infrastructure connectivity, digital cooperation, and human capital development across the continent.

A Focus on Knowledge Sharing and Public Sector Development

The National School of Government has committed to expanding its cooperation with Chinese training institutions to promote capacity-building programmes for public servants. Through these initiatives, both countries aim to strengthen administrative efficiency, leadership development, and policy innovation in the public sector.

The NSG’s ongoing collaboration with institutions such as the China National Academy of Governance (CNAG) reflects a long-term strategy to integrate South–South learning exchanges into governance and public administration frameworks.

Charting a Common Path for a Shared Future

As the Kempton Park dialogue concludes, participants have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing China–Africa cooperation as part of a broader Global South renaissance. The round table’s outcomes will contribute to future discussions within platforms such as FOCAC, BRICS+, and the G20 Sustainable Development Agenda.

By uniting policymakers, academics, and youth representatives under one forum, the event reinforces South Africa’s role as a leader in shaping inclusive development and promoting global equity.