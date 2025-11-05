India's Satellite Communication Synergy: Paving the Path to Global Leadership

India's indigenous innovation in satellite communication (SatCom), bolstered by ISRO's proficiency and partnerships with startups, is advancing the nation towards global leadership in digital connectivity. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), highlighted this progress in a conversation with ANI on Wednesday.

The collaboration between ISRO and startups is bridging government initiatives with private advancements, poised to drive India's next SatCom revolution. Upadhyay, in his interview at the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave in New Delhi, emphasized India's ability to craft world-class technologies, citing the NavIC navigation system as a testament to this capability.

ISRO's recent achievements, including launching the heaviest satellite and deploying over 100 satellites in orbit, underscore India's growing SatCom influence. Additionally, Upadhyay stressed that investment in chip design and manufacturing is crucial for India's technological self-reliance, connecting the semiconductor industry with the broader innovation strategy.

He underscored the significance of a coordinated approach among government bodies like DST, DOT, MeitY, and CSIR, urging them to align efforts towards making 'Viksit Bharat 2047' a reality. Although government funds like ANRF and RDI have enhanced access to capital, India now faces the challenge of effective execution to cement its position as a global supplier.

(With inputs from agencies.)