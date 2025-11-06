Left Menu

Impending Air Traffic Cuts Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans a 10% air traffic reduction at major airports due to the ongoing government shutdown affecting 63,000 federal employees. Major airlines experience stock drops as safety concerns rise, and the possibility of national airspace closure looms without a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 02:47 IST
Impending Air Traffic Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has announced plans to reduce scheduled air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports starting Friday if a resolution to the government shutdown isn't reached. Sources close to the situation highlight the severe impact on aviation operations across the country.

The ongoing shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay, leading to widespread disruptions and delays of countless flights. Duffy warned that prolonging the shutdown could escalate into 'mass chaos' in the aviation sector.

Airlines have repeatedly called for a swift conclusion to the shutdown, citing significant safety concerns. Reflecting these worries, shares of major carriers like United and American Airlines saw a decline of about 1% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

 United States
2
Supreme Court Showdown Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

Supreme Court Showdown Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

 Global
3
Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

 France
4
Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks

Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025