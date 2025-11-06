Impending Air Traffic Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans a 10% air traffic reduction at major airports due to the ongoing government shutdown affecting 63,000 federal employees. Major airlines experience stock drops as safety concerns rise, and the possibility of national airspace closure looms without a resolution.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has announced plans to reduce scheduled air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports starting Friday if a resolution to the government shutdown isn't reached. Sources close to the situation highlight the severe impact on aviation operations across the country.
The ongoing shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay, leading to widespread disruptions and delays of countless flights. Duffy warned that prolonging the shutdown could escalate into 'mass chaos' in the aviation sector.
Airlines have repeatedly called for a swift conclusion to the shutdown, citing significant safety concerns. Reflecting these worries, shares of major carriers like United and American Airlines saw a decline of about 1% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aviation Turbulence: Impacts of the Government Shutdown on U.S. Airports
U.S. Airports Brace for Air Traffic Cuts Amidst Shutdown
Turbulent Skies: Airlines Feel the Heat Amid Government Shutdown
U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings
Harmony in Himalayas: Celebrating Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora