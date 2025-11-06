Left Menu

Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabilities

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL) reveals Q2 FY26 results, highlighting its evolving role from a specialized manufacturer to a leader in engineering and technology solutions. With a name change to Standard Engineering Technology Limited, the company aims to reinforce its market presence with strategic acquisitions and enhanced capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:43 IST
Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited Announces Strong Q2 FY26 Performance and Strategic Transformation into a High- Precision Engineering Powerhouse. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, November 6: Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL) has reported its second quarter of FY26 results, marking its transformation into a global leader in engineering and technology solutions for various industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

The Board of SGLTL has approved the renaming of the company to Standard Engineering Technology Limited, to better reflect its expanded capabilities across multiple disciplines. This transition marks the company's evolution into a comprehensive precision-engineering enterprise that offers end-to-end solutions.

Despite challenges in international shipping impacting revenue, SGLTL reported steady growth, with a total income of Rs. 188 crore for Q2 FY26. Strategic acquisitions, including Scigenics (India) Pvt. Ltd., enhance its capabilities, making SGLTL a key player in the biotechnology sector.

