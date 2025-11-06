Bombay Shirt Company Expands North India Footprint with New Delhi NCR Launch

Bombay Shirt Company, India's trailblazer in custom menswear, is amplifying its footprint in Delhi NCR, now its second-largest market after Mumbai. The brand has expanded from four to seven stores since 2023, with new openings at key locations like Khan Market and Mall of India, Noida.

Founder and CEO Akshay Narvekar highlights the brand's dedication to marrying tradition and modernity, not just by opening more stores but by fostering spaces of personalization and style. This commitment includes a new winterwear line to meet regional customer needs.

Nationally, over the past 18 months, BSC has expanded with over ten new stores, offering immersive lifestyle experiences. Founded in 2012, the brand leads in creating tailored menswear solutions, evolving into a lifestyle destination for modern Indian men.

