Tragedy Strikes: Fire Erupts in Pithampur Lubricant Factory
A devastating fire at a lubricant oil factory in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in two fatalities and left two others injured. The blaze, which erupted on Wednesday night, required multiple fire brigade units to extinguish. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.
A catastrophic fire claimed two lives and injured two more at Shivam Industries, a lubricant oil factory in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday night.
The inferno, which erupted from a tanker loaded with lubricant oil, tragically killed workers Neeraj, 23, and Kalpesh, 35, officials reported. Among the injured were the tanker driver, Manoj Jha, and firefighter Dilip Singh Yadav, both now under medical care in Indore.
Emergency response teams dispatched four fire brigade vehicles from Indore and Pithampur to the scene, managing to control the flames within four hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with an inquiry underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this deadly incident.
