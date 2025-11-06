Tragedy Strikes: Fire Erupts in Pithampur Lubricant Factory

A catastrophic fire claimed two lives and injured two more at Shivam Industries, a lubricant oil factory in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday night.

The inferno, which erupted from a tanker loaded with lubricant oil, tragically killed workers Neeraj, 23, and Kalpesh, 35, officials reported. Among the injured were the tanker driver, Manoj Jha, and firefighter Dilip Singh Yadav, both now under medical care in Indore.

Emergency response teams dispatched four fire brigade vehicles from Indore and Pithampur to the scene, managing to control the flames within four hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown, with an inquiry underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this deadly incident.

