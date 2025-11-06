Kennametal India's Impressive Q1 Surge

In a notable financial performance for the first quarter ending September 2025, Kennametal India Limited announced a revenue increase of 9.47%, reaching ₹2960 Mn compared to last year's ₹2704 Mn. The company's strategy and market dynamics have resulted in Profit Before Tax rising to ₹434 Mn, marking a substantial 28.78% growth.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director of Kennametal India, attributed this success to sustained momentum in key end markets and disciplined operational execution. He highlighted the strength of Kennametal's versatile portfolio, particularly in the Hard Metal segment and Machining Solutions Group, which has empowered clients to address complex manufacturing issues.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Kennametal India remains dedicated to enhancing manufacturing excellence, broadening its market footprint, and generating superior value for shareholders, supported by its global materials science expertise and robust local execution capabilities.

