Kennametal India's Impressive Q1 Surge
Kennametal India Limited reported a 9.47% revenue growth for Q1 ending September 30, 2025, at ₹2960 Mn. Profit Before Tax rose 28.78% to ₹434 Mn, attributed to strong market performance and strategic initiatives. The company remains committed to advancing manufacturing and expanding market presence.
In a notable financial performance for the first quarter ending September 2025, Kennametal India Limited announced a revenue increase of 9.47%, reaching ₹2960 Mn compared to last year's ₹2704 Mn. The company's strategy and market dynamics have resulted in Profit Before Tax rising to ₹434 Mn, marking a substantial 28.78% growth.
Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director of Kennametal India, attributed this success to sustained momentum in key end markets and disciplined operational execution. He highlighted the strength of Kennametal's versatile portfolio, particularly in the Hard Metal segment and Machining Solutions Group, which has empowered clients to address complex manufacturing issues.
As part of its long-term growth strategy, Kennametal India remains dedicated to enhancing manufacturing excellence, broadening its market footprint, and generating superior value for shareholders, supported by its global materials science expertise and robust local execution capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kennametal
- India
- Q1
- financial
- growth
- revenue
- profit
- manufacturing
- strategy
- market
ALSO READ
Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth
Cupid Ltd Poised for Major Revenue Boost in South Africa
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Soars with 21% EBITDA Growth in Q2 FY26
GST rate cut-driven demand to unleash virtuous investment cycle, speed up growth: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to Rs 10/GB from Rs 300/GB in 2014: FM Sitharaman.