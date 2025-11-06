Left Menu

Kennametal India's Impressive Q1 Surge

Kennametal India Limited reported a 9.47% revenue growth for Q1 ending September 30, 2025, at ₹2960 Mn. Profit Before Tax rose 28.78% to ₹434 Mn, attributed to strong market performance and strategic initiatives. The company remains committed to advancing manufacturing and expanding market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:08 IST
Kennametal India's Impressive Q1 Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable financial performance for the first quarter ending September 2025, Kennametal India Limited announced a revenue increase of 9.47%, reaching ₹2960 Mn compared to last year's ₹2704 Mn. The company's strategy and market dynamics have resulted in Profit Before Tax rising to ₹434 Mn, marking a substantial 28.78% growth.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director of Kennametal India, attributed this success to sustained momentum in key end markets and disciplined operational execution. He highlighted the strength of Kennametal's versatile portfolio, particularly in the Hard Metal segment and Machining Solutions Group, which has empowered clients to address complex manufacturing issues.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Kennametal India remains dedicated to enhancing manufacturing excellence, broadening its market footprint, and generating superior value for shareholders, supported by its global materials science expertise and robust local execution capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth

Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth

 India
2
France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

 Global
3
VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New Standards

VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025