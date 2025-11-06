India Set for Global Leadership in Sustainable Aviation Fuel with New Policy

India's government is on track to unveil its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Policy, signaling the nation's ambition to become a frontrunner in the global SAF industry. At the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu emphasized that the aviation sector is outpacing economic growth.

Minister Kinjarapu highlighted the expected increase in aviation turbine fuel consumption, projecting a boost to 15-16 million tonnes by 2030 and 30-31 million tonnes by 2040. The SAF initiative aims to curb carbon emissions significantly, with potential reductions of up to 80% compared to conventional fuels. This policy promises immense economic benefits, potentially trimming India's crude oil import costs by up to USD 5-7 billion and generating one million green jobs.

With ambitious expansion plans for airports and fleets, the country's aviation sector is geared for an enormous increase in passenger numbers. Industry leaders like Jurgen Westermeier and Ashish Saraf regard SAF as a cornerstone of India's strategy for sustainable aviation, enhancing energy self-sufficiency and establishing India as an exporting hub for green fuels.