Sterling Rises Slightly Amid BoE Rate Speculations

Thursday saw Sterling nudge higher while remaining close to its recent lows, as investors awaited the Bank of England's rate decision. Markets showed a prospect of a rate cut, reflecting a one-in-three chance. Meanwhile, Norway's currency, the crown, recovered after the central bank held rates steady.

The U.S. dollar slipped as a rebound in riskier asset appetite pulled the currency back from its peaks. Sterling gained 0.21% against the dollar, trading at $1.3079 before the BoE's anticipated decision. Previously, Sterling had hit a seven-month low of $1.3011.

Anticipation rose with Finance Minister Rachel Reeves hinting at future tax hikes to stabilize the economy. The Norges Bank decision saw Norway's currency rise, and analysts predicted further rate reductions. Elsewhere, data showed U.S. service sector growth juxtaposed against a weak labor market, influencing dollar fluctuations.