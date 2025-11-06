Amitabh Kant Criticizes Regulatory Compliance Burdens in India
Former G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the high regulatory compliance burdens in India, urging for a shift from a 'socialist mindset' to enable growth. Kant emphasized the need for regulatory reforms to promote innovation and job creation, advocating for impact assessments and restructuring of Indian regulators.
- Country:
- India
In a strong critique of India's regulatory framework, former G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant pointed out the burdensome compliance requirements hampering Indian enterprises. Speaking at an event, Kant lamented the persistence of a 'socialist mindset,' urging for reforms that enable rather than control economic growth.
Kant, who also led the Niti Aayog, called for a transformation of regulatory practices into instruments that foster trust and transparency. He warned that achieving the ambitious USD 30 trillion GDP goal is unattainable under the current stringent regulations.
A key part of Kant's proposition includes restructuring regulatory bodies, implementing sunset clauses, and fostering innovation by allowing more autonomy in rule-making processes, all aimed at driving India's growth narrative forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Festive Surge: Senco Gold & Diamonds Shines with Robust Sales Growth
GST rate cut-driven demand to unleash virtuous investment cycle, speed up growth: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to Rs 10/GB from Rs 300/GB in 2014: FM Sitharaman.
Banks must deepen and widen credit flow to productive sectors to promote growth, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Reports Robust Growth for Q2 FY26