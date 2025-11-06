Left Menu

CA Wallah Shines as Students Achieve Top Ranks in National Exams

CA Wallah, a subsidiary of PhysicsWallah, celebrates student success in the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams, with 26 students achieving national ranks. This achievement underscores the efficacy of CA Wallah's comprehensive educational approach, combining mentorship and adaptable teaching methods to foster learner success.

Updated: 06-11-2025 16:42 IST
PhysicsWallah (PW) Students Earn 26 AIRs in CA Intermediate and 11 AIRs in CA Foundation Results. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India [November 6] — CA Wallah, a wing of the education enterprise PhysicsWallah, has announced significant achievements in the September 2025 Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations, with students excelling in both the CA Foundation and Intermediate levels.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared 50 All-India Rankings for the CA Intermediate exams. Astonishingly, 26 of these positions have been claimed by CA Wallah's students, 16 of whom also cleared the CA Foundation exams under the guidance of PhysicsWallah in previous sessions. The results were equally impressive in the CA Foundation category, with CA Wallah students obtaining 11 All-India ranks.

Noteworthy performers include Akshat Nautiyal, securing Rank 3 in the CA Intermediate exam, and Mahi Agarwal, who clinched Rank 7 in the CA Foundation exam. These achievements have been attributed to CA Wallah's innovative teaching methods and structured mentorship. Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, emphasized the importance of conceptual learning and the collaborative efforts of faculty and students in achieving these outstanding results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

