Operation Nanhey Faristey: Saving Lives on the Rails

The Railway Protection Force of Eastern Railway rescued 25 minors at various stations, handing them to Child Line for aid. Some were traveling to work, while others fled from home. RPF's ongoing 'Operation Nanhey Faristey' ensures child safety, culminating in new hopes through their dedicated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Eastern Railway successfully rescued 25 children from various stations, subsequently handing them over to Child Line for essential counselling and rehabilitation, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The operation unfolded across multiple stations, including Howrah, Lalgola, and Jasidih, where RPF officials identified and saved several minors. Of these, 22 youngsters were traveling on the Jasidih-Tambaram Express, presumably intending to seek employment in Chennai industries and establishments.

In addition to those trying to find work, two other children had left home due to familial conflicts, while one was discovered begging at a station. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to child safety through 'Operation Nanhey Faristey', spearheaded by RPF to address and mitigate child vulnerability on the railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

