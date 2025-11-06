BoE Holds Rates Steady Amid Tight Vote, Eyes December Cut

The Bank of England has opted to keep borrowing costs steady, influenced by a narrow vote, which hints at a possible rate decrease this December. Central to the Bank's decision is managing inflation, which, driven by rising food and energy prices, remains a pressing issue.

Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized that while a gradual decline in rates is expected, clarity on the future path requires established evidence of reduced inflation. Bailey and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden both highlighted the potential productivity gains from AI but cautioned against a possible market bubble.

The Bank's upcoming Quarterly Report will assess the broader implications of asset purchases, including the influence on government debt costs, as well as the ongoing watch on AI's long-term financial impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)