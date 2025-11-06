Left Menu

India's Energy Revolution: Harnessing AI and Industry Transformation

Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council, underscores the importance of industrial transformation and energy systems for India's growth. Amid significant strides in renewables and AI, Amin envisions India advancing through innovation, industrialization, and an ecosystem fostering energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:32 IST
India's Energy Revolution: Harnessing AI and Industry Transformation
Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council and former COP28 CEO (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's future growth hinges on reshaping its industrial and energy sectors, says Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council. He emphasizes the significant growth in renewable energy within India and calls for a focus on industrialization, technological advancement, and an ecosystem conducive to energy transition.

Amin highlighted the need for India to emulate China's stable industrial policies and to continue building upon its renewable energy developments. He underscored the importance of creating a planning framework that incentivizes investment while offering affordable energy solutions for the energy-poor population.

In addressing the role of AI, Amin likened it to the transformative impact of mobile technology and stressed its potential to revolutionize the energy industry. He noted that India's progress in AI positions it to effectively leverage this technology for future energy infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

 Global
2
Pakistan Refutes Claims of Denied Entry on Religious Grounds

Pakistan Refutes Claims of Denied Entry on Religious Grounds

 Pakistan
3
Jeanine Anez: From Detention to Invitation

Jeanine Anez: From Detention to Invitation

 Global
4
Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025