India's Energy Revolution: Harnessing AI and Industry Transformation

India's future growth hinges on reshaping its industrial and energy sectors, says Adnan Amin, Chairman of the World Energy Council. He emphasizes the significant growth in renewable energy within India and calls for a focus on industrialization, technological advancement, and an ecosystem conducive to energy transition.

Amin highlighted the need for India to emulate China's stable industrial policies and to continue building upon its renewable energy developments. He underscored the importance of creating a planning framework that incentivizes investment while offering affordable energy solutions for the energy-poor population.

In addressing the role of AI, Amin likened it to the transformative impact of mobile technology and stressed its potential to revolutionize the energy industry. He noted that India's progress in AI positions it to effectively leverage this technology for future energy infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)