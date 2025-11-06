Left Menu

Thanksgiving Travelers Face Chaos Amid U.S. Flight Reductions

U.S. airlines are adjusting schedules amid a government-ordered reduction of 4%-10% in flights, following air traffic control safety concerns due to the prolonged government shutdown. With 13,000 controllers and 50,000 screeners unpaid, travel disruptions loom, threatening millions of Thanksgiving travel plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move driven by air traffic control safety concerns amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, airlines across the nation are scrambling to adjust flight schedules. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced significant flight cuts at key airports, resulting in widespread disruptions for travelers.

The shutdown, now a record-breaking duration, has forced thousands of air traffic controllers and security screeners to work without pay. Staffing shortages have already led to numerous delays, affecting millions of travelers during the busy Thanksgiving season.

Airlines like Delta and United are implementing flight reductions, while attempting to minimize impact on passengers. As the Federal Aviation Administration prepares to formalize the order, rebooking efforts are underway to assist affected customers.

