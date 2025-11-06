Thanksgiving Travelers Face Chaos Amid U.S. Flight Reductions

In a move driven by air traffic control safety concerns amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, airlines across the nation are scrambling to adjust flight schedules. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced significant flight cuts at key airports, resulting in widespread disruptions for travelers.

The shutdown, now a record-breaking duration, has forced thousands of air traffic controllers and security screeners to work without pay. Staffing shortages have already led to numerous delays, affecting millions of travelers during the busy Thanksgiving season.

Airlines like Delta and United are implementing flight reductions, while attempting to minimize impact on passengers. As the Federal Aviation Administration prepares to formalize the order, rebooking efforts are underway to assist affected customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)