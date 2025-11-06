Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government
Amid escalating protests by farmers in Karnataka for sugarcane pricing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the Centre determines the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). He sought a meeting with the Prime Minister to address the farmers' issues, as tension mounts over the state's role versus the Centre's decisions.
- Country:
- India
As protests by sugarcane farmers intensify in north Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped forward, underscoring that the Centre is responsible for setting the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), not the state government. Farmers are demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne, amidst accusations of political maneuvers by the opposition.
Siddaramaiah announced plans to meet with farmer leaders and factory owners to discuss solutions and expressed his intent to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. The chief minister reiterated that the state can only implement the Centre's decisions, urging farmers not to obstruct public highways during their protests.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi countered Siddaramaiah's claims, accusing him of political posturing. Joshi highlighted the larger ethanol allocation and said the focus should be on resolving farmers' grievances regarding harvesting and transportation costs. The debate underscores ongoing tension over agricultural policies in the state.
