Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

As protests by sugarcane farmers intensify in north Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped forward, underscoring that the Centre is responsible for setting the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), not the state government. Farmers are demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne, amidst accusations of political maneuvers by the opposition.

Siddaramaiah announced plans to meet with farmer leaders and factory owners to discuss solutions and expressed his intent to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. The chief minister reiterated that the state can only implement the Centre's decisions, urging farmers not to obstruct public highways during their protests.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi countered Siddaramaiah's claims, accusing him of political posturing. Joshi highlighted the larger ethanol allocation and said the focus should be on resolving farmers' grievances regarding harvesting and transportation costs. The debate underscores ongoing tension over agricultural policies in the state.