Left Menu

Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

Amid escalating protests by farmers in Karnataka for sugarcane pricing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the Centre determines the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). He sought a meeting with the Prime Minister to address the farmers' issues, as tension mounts over the state's role versus the Centre's decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:11 IST
Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government
  • Country:
  • India

As protests by sugarcane farmers intensify in north Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped forward, underscoring that the Centre is responsible for setting the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), not the state government. Farmers are demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne, amidst accusations of political maneuvers by the opposition.

Siddaramaiah announced plans to meet with farmer leaders and factory owners to discuss solutions and expressed his intent to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. The chief minister reiterated that the state can only implement the Centre's decisions, urging farmers not to obstruct public highways during their protests.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi countered Siddaramaiah's claims, accusing him of political posturing. Joshi highlighted the larger ethanol allocation and said the focus should be on resolving farmers' grievances regarding harvesting and transportation costs. The debate underscores ongoing tension over agricultural policies in the state.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Ex-Servicemen Conference

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Ex-Servicemen Conference

 India
2
Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Incident

Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Inciden...

 Global
3
PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's Inspiration

PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's I...

 India
4
U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025