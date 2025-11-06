Left Menu

Karnataka's Sugarcane Crisis: A Call for Fair Pricing and Union Intervention

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks PM Modi's intervention in the ongoing sugarcane farmers' agitation. Farmers demand fair pricing as rising costs make cultivation unsustainable. Despite state measures, unrest persists. The CM calls for central policy changes to address pricing, export curbs, and ethanol offtake to support farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:15 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urgently requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address critical concerns emerging from the ongoing sugarcane farmers' protest in the state's northern districts.

Farmers demand Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, citing economic challenges and deeming the current pricing structure unsustainable. Even with initiatives like digital weigh-bridges and free weighing machines, discontent persists.

Siddaramaiah highlights that central policies on Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and export restrictions are at the core of the issue. The CM urges the union government for a pricing mechanism reform and enhanced ethanol offtake to stabilize the sugar sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

