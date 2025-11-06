Drones Cause Havoc at Swedish Airport: Traffic Halted
Traffic was stopped at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport after drones were spotted. This incident is part of a broader pattern across Europe, leading to airport disruptions. Some officials suspect Russian involvement although denied by Moscow.
Traffic came to a standstill at Sweden's Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport on Thursday evening due to drone sightings, as reported by the civil aviation agency, LFV.
The incident is among several across European airports recently, where drone activity has led to temporary closures. Some authorities attribute these disruptions to hybrid warfare executed by Russia, an accusation Moscow firmly denies.
According to an LFV spokesperson, drones were detected just before 6 p.m., causing an indefinite halt to airport operations in Sweden's second-largest city.
