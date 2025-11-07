Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: Europe’s Airports Under Siege

A drone incident causing major disruption at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport in Sweden prompted sabotage investigations before flights resumed. This pattern of drone-induced airport closures across Europe raises concerns over potential hybrid warfare. The scenario has implicated Russia, although Moscow denies involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:10 IST
Drone sightings at Sweden's Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport led to flight disruptions and a sabotage investigation, highlighting a concerning trend across Europe's airports.

Authorities noted drone activity at 1641 GMT, disrupting travel plans and prompting immediate airport action. Swedavia announced the resumption of flights after police confirmed the situation was resolved.

This incident resonates with similar events across Europe, including Belgium and Denmark, raising fears of hybrid warfare tactics allegedly involving Russia, although Moscow refutes these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

