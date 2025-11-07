Drone Disruptions: Europe’s Airports Under Siege

Drone sightings at Sweden's Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport led to flight disruptions and a sabotage investigation, highlighting a concerning trend across Europe's airports.

Authorities noted drone activity at 1641 GMT, disrupting travel plans and prompting immediate airport action. Swedavia announced the resumption of flights after police confirmed the situation was resolved.

This incident resonates with similar events across Europe, including Belgium and Denmark, raising fears of hybrid warfare tactics allegedly involving Russia, although Moscow refutes these claims.

